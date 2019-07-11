I encourage everyone to attend the readings from the Red Badge Project at the Walla Walla Public Library tonight from 7 until 9. I went a couple of years ago on a challenge to myself to go outside my comfort zone.
The veterans stories are heart wrenching, heart breaking and heart rewarding. The project is an amazing accomplishment started by actor Tom Skerritt and lead by University of Washington professors.
It has been given much accolade for the healing process of PTSD. So don’t squirm, come and listen to what these men and women have gone through to serve our country. I promise you will be rewarded. Much appreciation to Beth Hudson for being the only librarian in the state to invite this program into our town.
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla