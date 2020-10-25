Attack ads don’t cut it for me. I want a truthful candidate who does not try to mislead. For this reason, and many others, I am voting for Brandon Johnson.
I am a retired Walla Walla Police Department detective. The “Brady Doctrine” is our professional standard. Violators of the doctrine are put on a “Brady list.”
A “Brady list” is compiled by prosecutors or police departments containing names and details of officers caught lying or providing misleading information. This list, provided to defendants and attorneys, calls the officer’s credibility into question and could affect the case or be cause for dismissal. Few officers placed on this list keep their jobs.
Also, during prosecution, the past actions and crimes of criminal defendants normally cannot be divulged. One of the few exceptions is the past convictions of deception, misrepresentations, etc.
So, if law enforcement and defendants are held to a higher standard for lying and deception, a person seeking to be Superior Court judge ought to have no less standards.
Mike Mitchell’s attack ad on Sunday attempts to mislead. It says Brandon Johnson has 0 criminal law experience. False. A former client even sent a letter to the editor so confirming.
Mitchell compares appearances in Superior Court since 2015. But Brandon doesn’t appear in Superior Court for private clients. He has been a full-time mediator and arbitrator since 2015 (500-plus meditations and 45 arbitrations as a private judge.).
The Mitchell ad says nothing about this experience.
The ad does not show that from 2010-2014, when Brandon last represented private clients and appeared in court, he appeared in 250 cases; Mitchell appeared in 129. The attack ad says absolutely nothing about this.
Jim Johnson, county commissioner, supporting Mitchell on aforementioned ad, conveniently articulated my position on attack ads in his letter on Oct. 19. He said, and I quote:
“I’m fine with ads promoting one’s self for election to public office but disappointed when candidates go ‘low’ and relies [sic] on information I’m sure they know in their heart is not correct and, at the very least, will mislead the electorate.”
Commissioner Johnson, I couldn’t have said it better myself.
As a police detective I was held to a standard of truth. Disappointingly, the Mitchell campaign, attempting to mislead, went “low” saying untrue things about Brandon. Brandon has not gone “low.”
Vote for honesty, vote for Brandon Johnson.
Mike Boettcher
Walla Walla