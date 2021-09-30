The advent of COVID-19 has given rise to the fact that medical scientists have globally hurled themselves at finding proven ways to halt the spread of a viral killer.
COVID has also given rise to another condition I like to call "cereberal osteo petrosis." It creates the persistent resistance to processing facts and promotes hostility in the afflicted. It can be contagious, and a common side effect is lifelong damage to a body and often leads to a painful death. Oh, the common name for "cereberal osteo petrosis" is called "petrified bone head syndrome."
Because of our tireless medical and scientific community, at least COVID-19 can be curbed.
Joyce Anderson
Walla Walla
