The advent of COVID-19 has given rise to the fact that medical scientists have globally hurled themselves at finding proven ways to halt the spread of a viral killer.

COVID has also given rise to another condition I like to call "cereberal osteo petrosis." It creates the persistent resistance to processing facts and promotes hostility in the afflicted. It can be contagious, and a common side effect is lifelong damage to a body and often leads to a painful death. Oh, the common name for "cereberal osteo petrosis" is called "petrified bone head syndrome."

Because of our tireless medical and scientific community, at least COVID-19 can be curbed.

Joyce Anderson

Walla Walla

