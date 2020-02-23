Dr. Carlos Acevedo’s recent letter to the U-B denigrating modern sporting rifles as “assault weapons” is a long line of purposeful smearing by gun control advocates to purposefully conflate automatic firearms with semiautomatic rifles, technology that has been in existence for well over 100 years.
Dr. Acevedo calls the characterizing of the AR-15 as a modern sporting rifle as a “euphemism.” Here’s the truth. Josh Sugarmann, founder of the radical anti-gun Violence Policy Center, wrote in 1988 that the public’s ignorance of the difference between semi and fully-automatic firearms could be exploited for political gain, saying, “… anything that looks like a machine gun is assumed to be a machine gun … can only increase the chance of public support for restrictions on these [semi-automatic] weapons.” He invented the term “assault weapon” to demonize the rifle that was advertised by Colt as early as 1962 as the “Sporter” for sport shooting.
Dr. Acevedo draws on his military service in an attempt to lend credibility to his specious claim, but he knows better. The military’s M-16 is a fully automatic rifle, but the AR-15 modern sporting rifle fires only on round for each time the trigger is squeezed. It operates the same way a semiautomatic shotgun or handgun operates.
He claims Marines must be “incredibly and mentally fit” to fire rifle. Yet, he ignores thousands of available video testimonials of youth, under adult supervision, firing the AR-15 without disastrous effect.
I am a Marine, serving 25 years in combat. The rifle qualification I completed taught me to fire at targets at 500 meters. The training was to accurately engage those targets. The training then, as it is now and as is civilian marksmanship training, imparts safe and responsible use of the rifle.
Dr. Acevedo’s blatant mischaracterization tells U-B’s readers more about his ignorance of fact and blind bias than it does of the truth about semiautomatic rifles.
Mark Oliva
Director, Public Affairs for the
National Shooting Sports Foundation
Washington, D.C.