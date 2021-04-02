Despite the understandable outrage, over the recent mass shootings, we need to keep a few things in perspective. First, millions of Americans use so-called "assault rifles" safely and responsibly.
According to FBI data, more people were killed by hands and feet, in recent years, than by rifles of all kinds including "assault rifles." And, I'd still submit that rifles, like the AR-15, provide a defense for ourselves and our nation. They're a bulwark against tyranny. Also, a ban on AR-15s, etc. might be unconstitutional as these arms are of a type "in common use" by the federal (not the right-wing extremist type) militia.
It's interesting that in the 1950s America was literally awash in firearms, including millions of war surplus guns. Firearms were sold by mail with no questions asked. Sears, JC Penny, Montgomery Wards and Woolworths all had "gun departments." Yet,there were no mass shootings. School shootings would've been unthinkable then.
So what has changed since the 1950s? Is America violent because it has lost its moral compass? God has been kicked out of our schools, millions of unborn children have been killed and America has become the new Sodom and Gomorrah!
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton