The majority of Walla Wallans appreciate the city's improvements of our streets. But few are aware using a staging lot for asphalt projects in a residential area, like the present lot across from the YMCA being used for the Park St. project, creates pollution hazardous to the health and property of those within a one mile radius: neighbors, users of the YMCA including many children, students at Sharpstein and Whitman College, and residents of the Odd Fellows Home and its assisted living facilities.
The large amount of dust produced, tainted with a toxic coal tar sealer of asphalt, directly kills plants and pollutes the soil so gardening fruits and vegetables is unsafe, as is breathing the dusty, polluted air. Property values in the area have decreased. Worst of all, pollutants can cause cancer, reproductive problems, weakened immune systems.
The staging lot for asphalt projects in the future should be outside city limits far from residential areas. (See MC.Chap.8.05 and RCW 9.66 Public Nuisance for laws regulating pollution.) The lot across from the YMCA must never again be used as a staging lot for future large scale asphalt projects.
Beth Call
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.