In Our Readers' Opinions section of the U-B on Oct. 12, I found the letter that I have been wanting to write but was too lazy to do so. Luckily, Lynn Cummins wrote clearly what I wanted to say in her letter "Has Walla Walla lost its local newspaper?" It was well written and to the point.
Articles of interest to subscribers in the Walla Walla area are overwhelmed by the news from other cities. I really have no interest in articles from Yakima, Spokane or other “foreign” towns or cities. (I remember the U-B giving us the great news that the Yakima library moved a section of their books from the basement to the second floor.)
Since this letter is negative about the U-B, I need to say something positive: The obituary section is interesting, and I read it daily to see if my name appears.
Bob Freeman
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.