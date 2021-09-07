The U-B's Aug. 29 front-page article about the industrial pollutants going into our community’s wastewater raised some unanswered questions that should have been addressed. What type of contaminants has the bottling company Refresco been releasing into our community’s wastewater?
The U.B should also have addressed why the Refresco bottling plant was given almost a full year, until June 30, 2020, to come into compliance after it has already been out of compliance for over a three-year period and has received dozens of citations.
Furthermore, is the Port of Walla Walla, funded by the Walla Walla County taxpayer, potentially liable for the environmental damage caused by their tenet?
Joe Fondahn
Walla Walla