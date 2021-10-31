An Oct. 21 U-B article, written by Annie Charnley Eveland, about a new book detailing the life and work of Ellen White does a masterful job of addressing the issues which continue to be raised with each new generation of readers.
Since my late teens I have been a fan of this godly woman. When I first read through her testimonies, I learned to love her as a flawed human being (like me) who loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, with all her heart and sought to serve him faithfully throughout her 80-some years of life on this planet (like me). I read this article with great interest. I am happy to say neither the article nor the books it describes contain anything new.
If this is anyone's first foray into the teachings of this remarkable woman, I would encourage laying aside any pre-conceived notions about the woman and her teachings, taking out the Bible and comparing what is written in each.
Donna Casebolt
College Place
