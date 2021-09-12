I enjoyed the article on the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheatre but was surprised by something that was left out: There was no mention of Bill Gulick. His efforts led directly to its existence, and he wrote the play first produced there. He also had a connection with the Little Theatre of Walla Walla. In fact, there seems to be an almost complete ignorance in Walla Walla of Gulick's existence. Yet he was a prolific writer of northwest fiction and history with a significant focus on Walla Walla. He also had movies produced from his books starring Burt Lancaster in one and Jimmy Stewart in another.
Next time, you are at the Fort Walla Walla Museum, look for his books. One more fact: His wife did a great deal of research for his books exploiting her position as a librarian at Whitman College.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla
