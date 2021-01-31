I recently read an article by U-B Sheila Hagar in your paper, “Former Walla Walla dentist charged with professional misconduct,” and was aghast at the biased report. It was nothing short of character assassination.
The article made it sound like Dr. Mackenzie Craik mistreated a child and then skipped town and let his license lapse. “to pursue other interests.”
So what is the status of case with the state Department of Health dental quality? Not mentioned.
Is Dr. Craik guilty of misconduct? Is he innocent until proven guilty? Not mentioned.
Why did Dr. Craik leave town? Not mentioned.
What would other pediatric dentist say about the standard of care given to a child under general anesthesia? Is it appropriate to leave a child under sedation to go talk to the mother? Not mentioned.
Twelve tooth restorations on a two-year-old child? Doesn’t that seem a bit unusual?
When I was a kid, we studied the rise of “yellow journalism” sensational stores to sell papers and it did not matter who you ran over. Shame on Ms. Hagar
Stan Tempchin
Walla Walla