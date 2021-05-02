I am a senior at Weston McEwen High School and would like to discuss the article written by Aamer Madhani called "Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct," which ran in the U-B on March 8, 2021. The article itself is quite interesting as it focused on how things could change with regard to misconduct.
Seeing this issue on sexual misconduct at colleges, it is good to read that something is being done about it. The order will allow for some to feel safe about being on campuses alone and should reduce any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Having a focus more on combating sexual harassment can help women feel safe and address the issues that have disproportionately impacted women and the response to gender-based violence.
I appreciate the awareness this article brings to its readers and that is provides a solution. It is an amazing article with many facts and information on how sexual misconduct can be solved by many working toward a goal for a safer environment.
Shelby Yunk
Athena