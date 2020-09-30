In Walla Walla there are several types. There is old money, new money, some money, and no money.
There are people in this town who have no understanding of the services provided by The Hub on 3rd Avenue, while there are others who have never been behind the ornate gates of a private vineyard. There are people who use our town’s bike lanes as a display of political virtue, and there are others who ride bikes because they are desperately poor.
It seems to me that corona-pocalypse has held up a jeering funhouse mirror to reveal all these types in caricature.
For example... I don’t know if it is wealth or pent up pandemic consumer desire that has emboldened a certain type of shopper in this town, but in recent months I’ve frequently noticed a shameless sense of entitlement that manifests itself as complete disrespect for the hours and protocols set by local mom-and-pop businesses. Certain shoppers who are accustomed to having an army of private contractors at their beck and call seem to have no qualms about literally hopping over both a gate and a large “CLOSED” sign to enter a mom-and-pop operation after business hours have ended for the day.
It doesn’t matter if the employees — whose jaws have dropped to the ground behind their PPE — try their best to say politely, “I’m sorry, but we have already closed for the day.”
This type of customer starts fervently shopping anyway, as if posted hours of business are only for the peasants in this town and do not apply to them.
This is not only trespassing, but is also arrogant and rude. Moreover, it reflects a complete disconnect from the experiences of one’s fellow human in this town.
Low-wage employees don’t get to go home on time to their families or dinner when they are treated like somebody’s personal after-hours servant. And these incidents are not isolated.
I know it has been rough for some people to have bazillions in disposable income burning holes in their pockets during the business activity restrictions imposed by COVID-19, but the humble workers of this town promise the merchandise will still be there the next day when business hours resume.
Not everything is like pandemic toilet paper, and it really is trespassing to enter a closed business without permission after hours.
Loretta Pedersen
Walla Walla