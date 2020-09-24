Arrogant attitude in letter was a turn-off
Response to arrogant college graduate’s letter to the editor on Sept. 9.
“Under-educated voters fall for Trump’s con” by Jeff Warner, Walla Walla:
If Jeff wanted to raise the ire of non-college graduates by indicating in his arrogant way that they can’t think as clearly as him, he succeeded. If he wanted people to consider going to college to raise their political IQ — not as successful.
His arrogant attitude is a turn-off even to listen to what he has to say.
I can recognize a con-man, a tantrum throwing bully, and low IQ millionaire who bad-mouths good people (Donald J. Trump) without having graduated from college. And I can say it more concisely than Jeff did.
Lynn Davison-Suckow
Walla Walla