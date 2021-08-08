It's a foul lie to say that the far-left Democratic Party only wants to ban certain firearms and then they'll back off. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Senator Dianne Feinstein favor Australian-style gun control where all citizen-owned guns were banned, confiscated and destroyed.
U.S. district judge Roger Benitez just ruled that California's "assault weapons" ban is unconstitutional. Benitez wrote that "the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment." Exactly!
Judge Benitez quoted FBI data, which shows that hands, feet and blunt objects kill more people, yearly, than do "assault rifles." Despite facts and truth, local anti-gun extremists continue to demand that the AR-15 be banned.
Finally, Marxism, not fascism, is the real enemy of freedom, Marxism that, according to Mark Levin's new book "American Marxism" has been embraced by the Democratic Party which is using fraudulent elections to obtain a one-party totalitarianism.
In 1692 Andrew Fletcher wrote, "Arms are the only true badges of liberty. The possession of arms is the distinction of a free man from a slave."
It's tragic that so many Walla Wallans are absolutely clueless about liberty.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton