This is in response to the letter to the editor printed Sunday, “A Nazi tattoo is a Nazi tattoo.”
Why would the Union-Bulletin post a letter that is clearly intended to just carry on a division in our community that doesn’t need to be? Are we not trying to create some understanding between all Americans and be unified as as a people?
Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small has an excellent record. Can not a man’s deeds dictate who he is? The SS tattoo worn by the Germans looks nothing like the tattoo on Officer Small. Not in design, color or size.
The author of the letter should try to meet Officer Small and discuss her concerns. Maybe she could change his mind. Maybe he could change hers, rather than condemn him without knowing the man.
Is that not the very definition of racism, judging one by appearance only and assumptions?
Christopher Alaniz
Walla Walla