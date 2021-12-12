How can we find common ground if some of us believe our president was fairly elected and some of us don’t? Are we Americans hopelessly polarized?
I think the answer is no. We can always find common ground.
I’ve corresponded with U-B letter writers, strangers, whose political beliefs are the opposite of mine. I mentioned the strengths of each writer’s published letter. Every person’s response was friendly and courteous.
At the penitentiary, during the hard old days — the cover headline of Life Magazine’s August 1979 issue read “A Prison That Prisoners Run” — I taught a social problems class in Protective Custody. The class was full of impulsive, jittery inmates. One middle-aged man was a calming force. He invariably made pertinent, insightful comments about whatever topic we were discussing.
Once he said, “I went along okay for years, then one day I fell off the wagon.” Students nodded; they could relate.
Later I read a full-page U-B article about him. Gary was a serial killer.
We can find something to appreciate in every person we run across (before I read that article, I would have added “except serial killers”).
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla