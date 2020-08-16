I suspect not many of us supposedly feel much personal pride in ourselves (or our positions in life) but I’m fairly certain we feel a lot of scorn for others.
Feeling scorn for someone, looking down on them as you compare them to yourself, that is a form of pride. When you feel scorn for someone else because of their race, that is racism.
If you think life is fair or that the world is fair and that everyone has an equal chance in life, that is being naive.
The innocent are often naive because they are ignorant. But when you seek to preserve your ignorance and naiveté by willfully refusing to learn about the world or about life, you are no longer innocent.
You are guilty?
Whether we are guilty of pride through our scorn for others or of perpetuating injustice through our willful sloth and indolent ignorance, we are still guilty. If given half a chance, I suspect we are, all of us, guilty.
And if we refuse to acknowledge our guilt then we automatically compound it by dooming ourselves to repeat the mistakes of our past.
Brennan Grass
Walla Walla