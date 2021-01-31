Truth matters.
Courage matters.
Truth emanated from two courageous Washington state Republicans, U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jamie Herrera Beutler on Jan. 13 when they voted in favor of impeaching President Trump. Each put partisan politics aside to simply and deeply speak the truth.
Today that action is being demonized by their district, state and national Republican leaders, all seemingly frightened by truth. Now is the time for their constituents and Washington state citizens to raise them up and shoulder their belief that the light and the truth will prevail.
Isn’t their story the positive one we should be teaching and sharing with our children? Isn’t this what Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, was trying to tell us on Inauguration Day?
The new dawn blooms as we free it.
For there is always light.
If only we’re brave enough to see it.
If only we’re brave enough to be it.
Reps. Newhouse and Herrera Beutler were brave enough to see it.
Reps. Newhouse and Herrera Beutler were brave enough to be it.
Now, are we?
Debbie Frol
Walla Walla