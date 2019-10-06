You don’t have to stop for stop signs. And there’s apparently a new provision called a follow-through stop. If the person in front of you comes to a complete stop, you can follow them through without stopping.
It must be true, I’ve seen it over and over again, especially at Abbott Raod and Howard Street, and Prospect Road and Howard Street. Maybe it’s a training program for traffic circles.
Of course, this isn’t true, but from what I’ve seen on the road, it sure looks like it’s true.
We are a country of laws. These allow our broad interest and backgrounds to get along and live in one of the greatest countries in the world. It’s a sad state that individual and national levels of acceptance have degraded into situational ethics. I agree, there are many times when there is no one around, and you can safely run a stop sign, but it’s the law, you have to stop. There may be children, pedestrians, bicyclist or other cars that you don’t see, and they are expecting you to stop.
Their actions are driven by the understanding that you have to stop. When you run the stop sign you are risking a life changing injury or death of someone. Are a few seconds worth it?
Please follow the law, come to a complete stop, allowing yourself time to look, and look again. Someone else’s life may be depending on you obeying a simple law.
Craig Newcomb
Walla Walla