The article in the Sept. 1 Union-Bulletin and the follow up on Sept. 3 regarding the controversial statue of Marcus Whitman caught my eye.
First of all, I’m not a big fan of statues. Especially statues of dead people that are setting on public land. I think they should all be torn down and sold for scrap. All of them, not just selected statuary of the moment.
But, before you start tearing down statues, you should consider just how important Whitman was both locally and nationally.
Among other things, the Whitman/Spalding Party was the very first party of missionaries/settlers to cross the continental divide that included women.
In that respect the brave and heroic Narcissa Prentiss Whitman and Eliza Spalding might be more appropriate subjects for statuary. (Early feminists?)
Before the treaty of 1818, what is today Western Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon (The Northwest Territories.) was British territory. Lewis and Clark (1804-1806) and the founders of Astoria (1811) were all trespassers. The founders of Astoria were actually evicted by the British during the war of 1812.
After the treaty of 1818, the British couldn’t evict Whitman and his party, but the local natives took care of that in the now infamous “Massacre” of 1847. Spalding, however, persisted with his mission in Lapwai, Idaho, thus maintaining a physical presence in the region.
The historical importance of Whitman/Spalding was twofold. The first was geopolitical. Whitman/Spalding gave a physical presence to American claims on the Pacific Northwest. The second was religious. The American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions, (Protestant) was eager to establish any physical presence they could in the far Western U.S. as a counter to missionary work that had been and continued to be done by the Jesuits (Catholic). Yes, the fire started by Martin Luther in 1517 was still going hot and heavy in 1836.
As a sidebar comment, can you guess who was the American president in 1836? Like Thomas Jefferson before him, he understood that there was a continent up for grabs, and that if the Americans didn’t take possession of it, the Russians, British or Spanish would. Tired of guessing? Andrew Jackson, who else — another man whose statue they want to tear down.
So if you really want to tear down the statue of Marcus Whitman, you might consider that scrap prices are pretty low right now. Don’t expect to pay any bills with that paltry sum.
Wes Harting
Dayton