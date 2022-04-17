House Bill 1623 would have provided Washington citizens with some degree of confidence that our electrical system would handle and increased load. Unfortunately, after being passed with bipartisan support in both House and Senate, Governor Inslee vetoed the entire package, calling it redundant.
Considering the governor wants to ban the sale of non-electric vehicles by 2030, what assurances do consumers have that the electrical grid throughout the state can handle any expected load increase due to electric vehicles?
One story claimed that even adding a few EVs per neighborhood and the necessary upgrades to the electrical systems of those homes could not be handled with our current infrastructure.
Have executives of power companies in our region been asked about the capabilities of our portion of the power grid being able to adequately adjust to an increase of two or three EVs per block in our communities?
If not, now might be the time to find their plans for system upgrades and what the cost will be to ratepayers for the governor’s declaration.
Would be a good story for an investigative reporter. I'm sure ratepayers would be interested in the findings.
Jim Davison,
Waitsburg