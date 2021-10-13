Pendleton's East Oregonian newspaper has had several stories detailing the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Round-Up. What about the Walla Walla Fair? We have seen no stories related to COVID and the fair, concert, and rodeo.
Our commissioners and health officer have a responsibility to tell the public what effect — positive or negative — the event, which is generously supported by our tax dollars, had on the health of those in attendance.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.