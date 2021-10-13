Pendleton's East Oregonian newspaper has had several stories detailing the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Round-Up. What about the Walla Walla Fair? We have seen no stories related to COVID and the fair, concert, and rodeo.

Our commissioners and health officer have a responsibility to tell the public what effect — positive or negative — the event, which is generously supported by our tax dollars, had on the health of those in attendance.

Skip Nichols

Walla Walla

