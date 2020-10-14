Tonight the City Council is going to review our recycling program. Remember, we’re paying a surcharge at present.
A committee recommends eliminating plastics and then, after education of the citizens, adding them back to our recycling stream. Without enforcement, nothing will change. Our recycling bins will be filled with trash, diapers, Styrofoam and almost anything else you can imagine.
Also, RCW 70.95.090 stipulates recyclables must be collected from single and multi-family residences, unless The Department of Ecology approves an alternate program. I have not seen any recycling containers at larger multi-family residences. I wonder what alternative program is available?
I wish I could be more hopeful about changing the habits of our citizenry.
Bonnie Szuch
Walla Walla