Once again Jerry Votendahl, in a letter to the editor, based an argument on a falsehood. His “School Board should side with students, not governor” letter did just that.
Votendahl writes “... according to JAMA Pediatrics, forcing kids to wear masks in class leads to harms, caused by built-up carbon dioxide in the body resulting from wearing masks ...”
JAMA Pediatrics didn't say that. It was an online only research letter appearing on June 30. Votendahl fails to mention JAMA Pediatrics retracted that research letter on July 16.
Reasons for the retraction were “numerous scientific issues” that had been raised regarding the reliability of the research letter. Specifically, whether the carbon dioxide levels measured in inhaled air were accurate, as well the validity of the study conclusions. JAMA Pediatrics asked the letter authors to respond "but the authors did not provide sufficiently convincing evidence." JAMA Pediatrics ends with this: "Given fundamental concerns about the study methodology, uncertainty regarding the validity of the findings and conclusions, and the potential public health implications, the editors have retracted this Research Letter.”
The Google search “jama pediatrics children masks" disclosed this. Do better next time, U-B.
John Lynch
Olympia