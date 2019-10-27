I applaud the Union-Bulletin for covering part of the issue regarding terminal illness with last Sunday’s article about a patient who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
However, the article only covered one viewpoint. It described Washington’s so-called “Death With Dignity” act as failing the patient in this story because of its criteria. It went on to describe the inability of Providence St. Mary Medical Center to assist with physician-assisted suicide as a “limitation of health-care options.”
It appeared to me that both of these statements in the story implied there was something wrong that needed to be “fixed” because of these constrictions.
I would offer a different take on this: There are numerous and compelling reasons why physician-assisted suicide should not be an action taken by a patient and why Catholic hospitals will not provide this service. But the reasons as to why cannot be fully explained in the brevity a letter to the editor requires.
I would encourage the Union-Bulletin to publish another article on this issue, with the alternative view of why physician assisted suicide is morally objectionable. I believe your readership needs to read an opposing view on this important subject.
Chris Hyland
Walla Walla