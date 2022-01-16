Watching the commemoration of the violent insurrection was a profound experience, evoking both intense admiration for those who risked their lives protecting American democracy, and fear for how fragile is that democracy.
American democracy can survive only if we believe in it. Our founders fought the Revolutionary War to overthrow King George, who forced laws on Americans without their input. They labored to establish a democratic government with rule of law. All, the rich and powerful or ordinary citizens, must obey laws based on the Constitution.
All decisions about making and enforcing laws would be made by our democratically elected representatives in Congress, the president and the judiciary branch. Peaceful debate, not violence or bullying, would determine the laws — a truly revolutionary idea.
Essential to democracy are informed citizens who think logically, who understand science, history and government, and who empathize with people of varied backgrounds and actively participate in forming a just society. A liberal arts education is an important tool in helping form such citizens. When Whitman College is deciding which departments to support, they must continue their history of providing an outstanding liberal arts education, not just emphasize the fields they think will be most lucrative for their graduates.
Beth Call
Walla Walla