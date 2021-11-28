Some are born great. Some achieve greatness. And, some have greatness thrust upon them. Charles Sams fits all three of these statements.
At a time of year when we are reminded to be thankful and grateful, his appointment is a bright gift. What an honor to have the director of the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service come from eastern Oregon, namely the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
How proud our community is of Charles Sams and his hard work. His perseverance, integrity and his sense of humor hold true. His dedication to education and functioning agencies shows in his actions, and under his direction, empathy and compassion will be driving forces. He cares about all people. With Sams' input, there will be light, exciting perspectives and creative ways to celebrate humanity at our national parks.
Charles Sams has continually demonstrated Chief Seattle’s take on this world: ”Take nothing but memories. Leave nothing but footprints.” Sams' contributions to eastern Oregon have been greatly appreciated. What exciting news for all of us. I can’t wait to experience new national park memories. Chief Seattle would be so proud.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla