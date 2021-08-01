I was disappointed and outraged to see, in the U-B's July 27 first page, under the "Extra! Extra!" banner at the bottom, the story about the Tennessee pastor who plans to turn away members of his church who wear a mask to services. I fail to see how amplifying such an ignorant and mean-spirited voice will serve the public in this time of sharply rising COVID-19 numbers in our region.
There are more positive and educational stories about ways people could address this returning (and preventable) threat to our lives. Showcasing one more person who doesn't understand the distinction between a public health emergency and a political game doesn't help at all.
I understand the free press I value means we have the right to see such wrong-headed reports, but I would hope that, as editors must make judgments about all stories they choose to print, they will use a more humane and constructive version of their judgement in the future.
Jeanne McMenemy
Walla Walla