After just nine months, the ship is sinking and President Joe Biden's approval ratings are, justifiably, sinking with it on just about everything he has done or failed to do: the open borders, economy, jobs, the inability to move the supply chain because of want of workers, the job-killing and bankrupting climate change agenda, the virus and his mandates (which he said he would never impose), abandoning Americans in Afghanistan (which he said would never happen), leaving our allies to fend for themselves, inflation caused by his giveaway programs, the destruction of our energy independence, his overall left-wing tax-and-spend policy in his attempt to establish a socialist nation, his unconstitutional pro-union legislation which prejudices non-union Americans and his treatment of parents like terrorists if they complain about what their kids are taught.

Unfortunately, all of the above didn't just happen under Biden's short tenure, as it has been brewing for some 50 years by the wicked witch of the left in our schools, social media and government and now finally being instituted through a pliable, mindless conduit. God help us.

Jerry Votendahl

Walla Walla

