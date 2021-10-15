After just nine months, the ship is sinking and President Joe Biden's approval ratings are, justifiably, sinking with it on just about everything he has done or failed to do: the open borders, economy, jobs, the inability to move the supply chain because of want of workers, the job-killing and bankrupting climate change agenda, the virus and his mandates (which he said he would never impose), abandoning Americans in Afghanistan (which he said would never happen), leaving our allies to fend for themselves, inflation caused by his giveaway programs, the destruction of our energy independence, his overall left-wing tax-and-spend policy in his attempt to establish a socialist nation, his unconstitutional pro-union legislation which prejudices non-union Americans and his treatment of parents like terrorists if they complain about what their kids are taught.
Unfortunately, all of the above didn't just happen under Biden's short tenure, as it has been brewing for some 50 years by the wicked witch of the left in our schools, social media and government and now finally being instituted through a pliable, mindless conduit. God help us.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.