The FOMC with their cheap-money policies continues to put our financial system at risk for another financial meltdown worse than 2008.
The FOMC stands for the Federal Open Market Committee. The FOMC sets the Fed funds rate and QE programs, which impacts interest rates and asset prices.
In 2020, the FOMC cut interest rates to zero and injected $5 trillion into asset markets.
I searched the U-B site for “FOMC.” Six out of the first 11 search results were written by me. Five were written by outside news sources.
As predicted none were written by the U-B’s editorial staff. The FOMC is the most dominant, ruling economic committee in the world, but the U-B editorial staff isn’t interested.
Who enables the FOMC members to continue to get away with their Ponzi scheme?
For starters lack of a quality education and a forthright media. Americans aren’t being educated and informed when it comes to the Federal Reserve.
Prior to the “me decade” (the 1980s), Americans left behind a better world for their children.
Since actions speak louder than words, the only thing so-called grownups care about leaving behind nowadays is a gargantuan debt burden.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla
