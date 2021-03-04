“It can therefore be said that politics is war without bloodshed …,” Chairman Mao Zedong wrote in “On Protracted War” in 1938. The revolutionary war in China between Mao’s forces and the Kuomintang of Chang Kai Shek would soon to be put on hiatus as the Chinese set aside their local quarrels and tried to present a united front to help the United States defeat the invading Japanese.
Vice President George H.W. Bush employed the services of a young political operative from South Carolina name Lee Atwater in his bid for election in 1988. Bush won that election and it may have been due to a devastating and misleading political ad, known as the Willy Horton ad. Although there may have been previous uses of politics as war in the United States, Lee Atwater made it his signature tactic.
What is the problem with having war as a metaphor for politics, you may ask? The problems are many and pervasive as metaphors organize behavior, and they can organize the behavior of political parties.
If what is being contested politically, an election for example, or the passage of legislation, is thought of as a war, it makes one side or the other think of the other side as enemies. Rather than, as in the British system, and the American system at many points in its history, the opposition is known as the loyal opposition.
The American political struggle has degenerated into war with bloodshed, as the January insurrection and invasion of the capital, stoked by the fantastic claims of the loser of the 2020 election. We will all regret the adoption of war as the controlling metaphor for politics.
One side, the democratic side, cannot make politics civil by itself. It takes both sides. And there does not seem to be sufficient interest in the majority of republican office holders, for a politics of civility. More bloodshed is likely to be instigated by the white supremacist faction, especially if they are encouraged in their habits by republican office holders. It was not probably a conscious intention of the republicans to become Maoists.
Thorstein Veblen in his 1899 classic, "The Theory of the Leisure Class," said that this class is in a constant predatory reversion to barbarism.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla