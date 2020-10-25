Republicans once believed American industry could not compete successfully against Asian labor.
Ronald Reagan tried to solve this problem by moving our industry into Mexico and use their workers.
President Bush followed Reagan and tried to bring Latinos into the United States to replace our workers.
President Clinton borrowed the Republican NAFTA idea and helped increase immigration across the Rio Grande.
At that time, Republicans defended their policy. By increasing Latino immigration into our workforce, prices at outlet stores would be lowered. The hated labor unions would be weakened. American industry could compete more favorably in world markets.
Voters supported the Republican Party, disregarding Democratic warnings that Republicans would turn against Latino immigration once they had enough workers to replace union wage earners.
In 2016, Donald Trump became president by blaming the Latino immigrants for the decline of our industry and the lowering of wages.
But something dramatic happened in 2018. After almost 20 years of Republican control of Congress, a Democratic resurgence swept the nation.
Women led the revolt against Republican rule. We also heard Latino political leaders speak about aspirations of Latin Americans. They spoke eloquently and sounded like Americans used to sound like.
Black men and women were also emerging as political leaders. They, too, carried on the spirit of America.
Then we listened to Republican leaders and their followers. They sounded like inhabitants from some Third World totalitarian state.
They spoke about prejudicial concerns long abandoned by mainstream Americans. They used vile language to downgrade fellow Americans. And these were the people who descended from our Greatest Generation.
Today women and people of color may be our last best hope for America.
L. Robert Evans
College Place