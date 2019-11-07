The idea of "American First" seems selfish to many on the political left. But think about it.
When you board a plane the flight attendant gives important instructions. One thing she says is if there is a sudden drop in air pressure the air supply masks will drop. Be sure to affix your mask first before helping anyone else.
In other words, it is important for you to be secure before you can help anyone else.
In a larger context it is important that the United States is strong and secure before it can help others: America must be strong first and maintain sovereignty.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla