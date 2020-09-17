I would never dispute Walla Walla City Council member Myron Huie’s or any other Council person’s right to speak publicly on behalf of a candidate or issue.
The decision to hold a political rally on Sept. 6 in a public parking lot should not be confused with freedom of speech. Current (temporary) city policy precludes special events and local representatives of the candidate were told it was not allowed.
This rally clearly fit the city’s definition of a special event and threatened to break local/state health and safety regulations/proclamations — and it did.
This is not a “grey area” or question of equity, it is a question of leadership.
The majority of us are working hard — and compliantly – to return our children to school and our neighbors to work.
Let’s do it together.
Cindy Widmer
College Place