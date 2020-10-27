This letter is in support of Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. And I know what you are thinking. Enough already, how many letters do we have to read about Brandon Johnson? Which is exactly my point.
Brandon’s campaign slogan is that he will be a judge for everyone. By my count, there have been about 55 letters to the editor in support of Brandon — 55!
Not only will Brandon be a judge for all people, but all kinds of people support Brandon. The letters in support prove it.
Letters in support of Brandon have come from professionals and blue-collar workers; from business owners and employees; from young people and oldsters; from conservatives and liberals; from Anglos and Hispanics; from beer drinkers, wine drinkers and non-drinkers; from dog people and cat people. In a word, all types of people support Brandon, not just people from a non-representative slice of Walla Walla County.
Why is this important? Because, I think, it shows that Brandon is in fact supported by all people.
In addition, I know Brandon personally. He is genuinely empathetic and fair. As a judge he will truly treat everyone equally and with respect.
If you think that character is an important issue to consider when electing a judge, and if you think that a person’s character is reflected by the many different people who know and respect him, you will not be disappointed with Brandon as our new Superior Court judge. That is why I am going to vote for Brandon and encourage you to do the same. T .
Kris Harrison
Walla Walla