For the past two weeks, Walla Walla County has been the state leader in new COVID cases and hospitalizations, with illness occurring at the same level as we saw at the end of January. Yet we pretend that the pandemic is over with a mantra of “return to normal” and “fully reopened,” while vaccination rates stagnate.
The local, national and global evidence all indicates that disease transmission and severe illness continues primarily in unvaccinated individuals. The urgency to promote vaccination cannot just reside with local health officials. We need our city council and county commissioners to be vocal leaders and promoters of vaccination to preserve public health and safety. Local officials and business and education leaders must continue messaging those who are not vaccinated that masking and distancing will remain critical measures for disease control, until they become vaccinated.
We all want to put the hardships and stresses of the past 16 months behind us. But viruses don’t act on our desires or time frame. If our goal is to preserve health for all, then all of us must act to increase the vaccination rate in Walla Walla above the current 50% level.
Jim Russo
Walla Walla