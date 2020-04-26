This city is so counterproductive. We are sheltering in and social distancing to protect ourselves and others, yet we go to any grocery store in the area without masks and expose fresh produce standing less than sometimes a foot away while breathing and even coughing all over everything.
How non-sensible is this?
Too bad we can’t shop Staples for food given Staples requires a mask to enter the store.
The other crazy thing is that food workers like at McDonalds are not required to wear masks and social distancing, while working in the store is challenging if not impossible. It is unlikely that workers have their temperatures taken as they walk in the door for work.
We’d hope that these workers are required to wash their hands before touching food, plastic carry-out containers and bags, but we know for sure that they are breathing and coughing all over everything in the store, including meals and containers.
Casey Morgan
Walla Walla