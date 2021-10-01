Many people, mostly women, are still hesitant to return to work.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics, using information supplied by employers, reports 57% of women are in the workforce, the lowest level since 1988. The highest level was reported at 60% in 1999 but decreased to 57.1% by 2018, well before COVID-19 came calling.
Most job gains today have been to men. The number of women employed or looking for work has fallen, a stark reminder that family-care issues are in play.
The pandemic has served to make more evident the challenges of caring for family members, mostly borne on women's shoulders. The majority of working family members, especially women, are painfully aware of the costs: go to a job and spend all or most wages on family care? Worse yet, pay out more than is earned?
If women are valued to be workforce partners then they need much higher pay. The alternative is for them to have access to affordable, quality caregivers for their children, infirm parents and disabled family members. Government subsidizes and gives tax breaks to the agriculture sector and others who are considered essential. We should align our government spending priorities with our families.
Jack Gisler
College Place
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.