I believe that abortion is the scourge of the nation. But I believe it should be looked at as a moral issue rather than a legal issue.
If abortion is made illegal it will still exist. It would become profitable to the crime syndicates just like prohibition.
We cannot say what the Supreme Court will do with Roe vs Wade. It might rescind Roe as unconstitutional and refer the issue to the states.
Nevertheless, I think there should be a law whether federal or by states that would require abortion clinics refer all clients seeking abortions to seek counseling at adoption agencies before proceeding with an abortion. The adoption agencies could have no relations with the abortion providers as relatives, business agreements, charities or religious groups.
Each year there are more couples seeking to adopt than there are abortions. Almost every child that would be aborted would have a couple that would adopt them.
I suppose that most Democrats would be aghast at such an idea and abortion providers would fight it tooth and nail because of lost revenue. But I believe that if pro-life Republicans and Democrats pushed it eventually it would pass in state legislatures or possibly in the U.S. Congress.
I have sent this letter to our state and national legislators. I encourage other pro-life people to back it up.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla