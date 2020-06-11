Twice in the past week my children have been admonished in Pioneer Park for being near ducks.
I understand that people are sad and angry at the recent senseless violence towards Aviary birds, but chiding kids for throwing pine cones into the (unfenced) pond doesn't help - throwing pine cones into the water doesn't harm baby ducks.
Spreading misinformation about nesting ducks also doesn't help. Dabbler ducks such as mallards leave their nest several times each day, so telling kids the mother duck may never find her way back to her eggs because they were talking too loudly in her vicinity is incorrect and makes kids feel terrible.
Again, I understand people want to protect the birds, but taking kids to task for harmless behavior is not the way to do it.
Worried about duck nests? Maybe next year volunteer with the Aviary to discourage ducks from nesting in high-traffic areas. You can do this by systematically removing their nesting materials, but the time to do this is before they lay eggs.
See someone disturbing eggs? Mallard eggs are federally-protected, so please speak up.
See children playing and enjoying the park? Relax, let them have fun!
Joy Bader
Walla Walla