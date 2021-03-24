While we’ve made progress towards helping former drug addicts recover, more needs to be done. Washington should follow in the direction of Oregon and stop arrests of people caught with small amounts of hard drugs.
This needs to happen because while they will not be arrested for drug possession, they will still be punished with a small fine, or a health assessment that, if found with many prior signs of use and addiction, they will be sent to addiction recovery.
If not sent to jail, and if the person found with hard drugs is able to recover from addiction, their life would be much easier to find jobs and create a way of life that will not lead to depression and suicide. Convicted drug abusers are not strong candidates for jobs and their lives instantly becomes doubly as hard to live. Instead of jail, the person should be fined a small amount and, if signs of addiction are found be sent to addiction treatment for recovery. This is for the betterment of all society. An addict in jail does not help their community at all, but a recovered addict can help by supporting their families and helping the local economy.
Jack Babbitt
Walla Walla