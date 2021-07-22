I encourage residents of the Central Ward to vote for Adam Kirtley in the primary election for Walla Walla City Council on August 3.
Adam has the experience, aptitude and temperament to be an outstanding representative and leader in city government. Walla Walla needs the wise, open-minded leadership that Adam will provide if the city is to respond democratically to the economic and cultural challenges it faces.
For many years, my wife and I have been familiar with Adam’s exemplary professional career in counseling all ages. His work with the needy through Walla Walla Heart to Heart, and his volunteer involvement with the Christian Aid Center, the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition and Community Council all demonstrate his commitment to an inclusive community.
I believe voters who see his website, electkirtley.com, will be impressed with the sensitive and intelligent approach Adam will take. I suggest getting to know Adam — his character, his values, his integrity. I'm sure voters will want to elect him to the Walla Walla City Council.
Jonathan Webster
Walla Walla