I am delighted to recommend Adam Kirtley for Position Two on the Walla Walla City Council. I have known Adam for about 20 years. He is the father of two teenage daughters and a committed member of the Walla Walla community. He is a former executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and in addition to playing music all over town with his band, Rogue Lobster (whatever that might mean), he is an active member of the Walla Walla Immigration Rights Coalition.
I have followed Adam closely at Whitman College where he has done the impossible: He has successfully replaced the legendary George Ball as chaplain. It was said it couldn't be done, but Adam has done it by demonstrating those same outstanding qualities we grew to recognize in George: inviting all denominations to join together, active listening, encouraging honest dialogue, seeking common beliefs and goals, practicing communal engagement works together and creating a spiritual sense that unites everyone beyond their individual differences.
It should be easy to see that the qualities Adam has demonstrated for the past 20 years are the very same ones that will make him an outstanding member of our City Council.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla
