I am impressed by Adam Kirtley's long history of service to our community and hope you will join me in supporting him for City Council. His professional work is focused on collaboration and building bridges across differences, and he has demonstrated his capacity for listening to voices and identities that are often marginalized.
Adams's campaign proverb reads, "The strength of a community can be measured by the extent to which elders plant trees under whose shade they'll never enjoy sitting." He will help continue planting a future of increasing housing affordability, focusing on the environment, supporting community policing and promoting an inclusive community.
As a former Walla Walla City Council Member, I know how critical it is to "do the homework" and weigh the breadth of information and opinions available before casting each vote. I am convinced Adam will be diligent — without the lens of political leaning.
Mary Lou Jenkins
Walla Walla
