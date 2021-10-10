Too often candidates running for local office are quick to tell us what they already believe and know. What I look for is a candidate who doesn’t always pretend to know everything and who is eager to learn. Someone willing to put in the time to study and discover from others.
Adam Kirtley is that kind of candidate. If you look up his campaign in social media, you’ll see that he’s already been taking the time to visit experts at our water treatment facility, at our landfill, with our first responders. And, if you know other local experts or are one yourself, he’ll be an eager listener.
I support Adam Kirtley because I trust him to put in the time to do deep study of difficult issues, stand in our place, and make decisions for the good our community.
Brian Gabbard
Walla Walla
