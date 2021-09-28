Adam Kirtley is uniquely positioned to bring our community closer together—something desperately needed in these divisive times.
Kirtley has extensive experience in fields that focus on connecting peoples of different faiths, creeds and backgrounds. He is a longtime Walla Wallan who will actively listen to all parties before helping to make compassionate and informed decisions for our town.
I hope you’ll join me in November in electing Adam Kirtley to Walla Walla City Council, Position 2.
Ben VanDonge
Walla Walla
