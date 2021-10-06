I write to support Adam Kirtley’s bid to serve on the Walla Walla City Council.
Can one build a plane while flying it? Let’s just say that I’ve seen Adam do it.
Recently, Adam and I worked closely leading the National Association of College and University Chaplains in a merger with the other national chaplaincy body, while taking care of the annual business, planning and conference. Adam moved from vice president to president, took over the leadership of the first organization, while he co-led the merger work, creating a new organization Association of Chaplaincy and Spiritual Life in Higher Education and overseeing its first virtual conference in February 2020.
Adam has the leadership skills to make change. He knows how to build bridges across communities of difference, building buy-in, creating hope. He gets things done, thinking carefully, putting common needs, goals and dreams first, figuring out how to get there together. He can oversee the big picture and the details in equal measure, inviting consultation and communication.
My colleague Adam has recent, relevant experience to create good change while treasuring the valuable heritage of community.
The Rev. Janet Fuller
Roanoke, Va.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.