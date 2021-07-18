My first thought when I learned that Adam Kirtley is running for our city council was what a great niche his perspective will provide. Having known Adam for virtually all of his 20 years in Walla Walla — first as neighbors, and later, in expanding networks — I have experienced his contributions in several areas.
In every case, I have known Adam to be considerate and fair, thoughtful and compassionate. He is careful to listen to and acknowledge all voices at the table and has a particular talent for organizing and uniting people toward the common goal of caring for all in our community.
By serving in this role, I am confident that Adam will bring these qualities, along with his knowledge from years of experience working with people and organizations in Walla Walla to positively benefit our entire community. I am grateful to him for his willingness to do this work for us all.
Please join me in voting for Adam Kirtley for Walla Walla City Council, Position 2!
Nicole Gryler
Walla Walla