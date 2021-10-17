My friend Adam Kirtley is running for Walla Walla City Council, Position 2. Since declaring his candidacy, he’s been on a quest to become the best candidate he can be.
If you’re following his campaign on social media, you’ll see Adam has spent the last several weeks meeting with a host of community leaders – the fire chief and deputy chief, directors of Public Works and Parks and Recreation, renewable energy advocates and affordable housing advocates. He toured the landfill, the water treatment plant and even did a sanitation ride-along. He does this because he cares deeply for our community, and he’s dedicated to being prepared and well-informed.
Adam will be an excellent addition to the City Council, and he’s worthy of our support.
Ralph Eronemo
Walla Walla
